The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending November 12, 2017:
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. kirakira+, Kentaro Yama
4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
5. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi
6. NBA 2K18, 2K
7. iSchedule, HotSchedules
8. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
9. Tiny Wings, Andreas Illiger
10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
2. Dune!, Voodoo
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.
4. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. Facebook,Facebook, Inc.
7. Bitmoji, Bitstrips
8. Wish - Shopping Made Fun, ContextLogic Inc.
9. Google Maps - GPS Navigation, Google, Inc.
10. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Minds On Physics the App - Part 1, Physics Classroom, LLC
3. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
5. XtraMath, XtraMath
6. Little Kitten Adventures, Fox and Sheep GmbH
7. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd
8. Toca Life: Office, Toca Boca AB
9. Notability, Ginger Labs
10. Terraria 505, Games (US), Inc.
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Kick the Buddy, Chill Fleet
2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.
4. Words With Friends 2-Word Game, Zynga Inc.
5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
6. Google Chrome, Google, Inc.
7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
8. Toon Blast, Peak Games
9. Snake VS Block, Voodoo
10. Gmail - Email by Google, Google, Inc.
