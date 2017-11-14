The Latest: Pot fans say San Francisco close to killing weed

The Latest on marijuana regulations in San Francisco (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

A California state senator says city supervisors are "dangerously close to destroying" the budding marijuana industry with their foot-dragging on approving regulations.

Famously pro-cannabis San Francisco has had a surprisingly hard time determining where to allow new recreational stores as critics, many of them older Chinese immigrants, have spoken up against marijuana use around children.

The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to take up the issue at its meeting Tuesday.

State Sen. Scott Wiener issued the joint statement with David Campos, chairman of the San Francisco Democratic Party. The former supervisors say a stop-gap compromise to allow existing medical marijuana outlets sell recreational pot starting Jan. 1 would create an unfair monopoly for those businesses.

12:05 a.m.

