The Latest: EU parliament chief unhappy with UK Brexit offer

The Latest on the Brexit negotiations (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

The European Parliament's top Brexit official warns that the latest proposals from London on the rights of EU citizens in Britain once it leaves the bloc remain woefully short of what's needed.

Guy Verhofstadt wrote in a letter to U.K negotiator David Davis — obtained by The Associated Press Tuesday — that "under your proposals EU citizens will definitely notice a deterioration of their status as a result of Brexit." The aim, he said, is that EU citizens "should notice no difference."

In the letter, Verhofstadt notes that citizens will still have to register individually instead of as a family, that it will be too costly and that there are too many risks of deportation.

Verhofstadt wrote that any challenge to registration should put the burden of proof on British authorities, not EU citizens.

Any Brexit deal between the 27 EU nations and Britain will need the approval of the European Parliament, making their consent on all issues essential.

10:10 a.m.

A parliamentary committee is warning of catastrophic consequences if Britain fails to put a new customs system in place before the U.K. leaves the European Union in 2019.

The Public Accounts Committee released a report Tuesday outlining the risk of "huge disruption" for business, with border delays causing "massive backups" at the port of Dover and food rotting in trucks if the system doesn't work properly.

The Revenue and Customs Service began developing the new system before last year's vote to leave the EU, and it is scheduled to be operational by January 2019. The committee says meeting this deadline is crucial because Brexit may lead to a fivefold increase in customs declarations.

The dire warning comes as legislation on Britain's withdrawal from the EU returns to Parliament on Tuesday.