James Dolan looking to sell New York Liberty after 21 years

New York Liberty owner James Dolan says he's looking to sell the team, one of the original eight WNBA franchises.

Continue Reading Below

Dolan has owned the team that plays at Madison Square Garden for 21 years. He says in a statement Tuesday he's "proud of how far the league has come, and the role we have played in its growth." He calls this a "difficult decision" but is confident of "an even more successful future."

New York, led by Tina Charles, finished first in the Eastern Conference after a 22-12 season in the 12-team league. The team began in 1996 and has not won a title.

Former Knicks president/coach Isiah Thomas has been the Liberty president the past three seasons. In 2015, the WNBA and Liberty said they would not consider Thomas' bid to own the Liberty.