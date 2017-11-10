Why Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. Plunged 12% Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of solar manufacturer Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) fell as much as 11.5% in trading Thursday after the company reported earnings that fell well short of estimates. At 2:30 p.m. EST, shares were still down 10.7% on the day.

So what

Revenue of $912.2 million was well ahead of $692.4 million for the second quarter of 2017 and an estimate of $818.7 million from analysts. But net of $13.3 million, or $0.22 per share, was four cents below estimates, which shouldn't happen given the huge revenue beat.

Gross margin fell from 24.2% in the second quarter to 17.5%. Without anti-dumping and countervailing duty reversals, gross margin was 15.9%, in line with the guidance of 15% to 17%.

Now what

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

This report was looked down on because the third quarter should have been ideal operating conditions for Canadian Solar. Demand is high and solar panel prices are up versus early in the year, which should lead to strong profitability. Instead, earnings were fairly weak, with a net margin of less than 2%. That doesn't give much wiggle room for the company if operating conditions get worse later this year or in 2018, which should concern investors.

10 stocks we like better than Canadian Solar

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Canadian Solar wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 6, 2017

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.