The Latest: Bail posted for Catalan parliament speaker

The Latest on the political crisis in Spain over the push for independence in the Catalonia region (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Spain's Supreme Court says a judge has ordered the release of Catalan parliament speaker after bail has been posted.

Carme Forcadell spent the night in jail as part of a rebellion investigation following the parliament's declaration of the region's independence.

The court said Friday that bail of 150,000 euros ($175,000) bail had been registered and that a judge has signed a ruling for Forcadell's release.

The judge jailed Forcadell and four other parliament members Thursday but set bail after they agreed to either renounce future political activity or do it within the constitutional framework. The judge also set bail for the other four.

The five, and one other who was released, had been quizzed in the rebellion investigation following the Catalan parliament's Oct. 27 secession declaration.

Forcadell claimed before the judge that the independence declaration was "symbolic," according to lawyers familiar with her testimony.

Eight members of the now-defunct Catalan government are in jail in the case while former regional president Carles Puigdemont and four other ex-cabinet members fled to Belgium where they are fighting extradition.

11:20 a.m.

Spain's foreign minister says time will tell if Catalonia's jailed top lawmaker will stop acting outside the constitution once freed, as she has reportedly pledged.

A Supreme Court judge jailed Catalan regional parliament speaker Carme Forcadell on Thursday and set bail at 150,000 euros ($175,000) after she agreed to either renounce future political activity or do it within the constitutional framework. She is expected to be released Friday after bail is deposited.

Forcadell, a leading Catalan independence figure, and five other lawmakers were quizzed in a rebellion investigation following the Catalan parliament's Oct. 27 secession declaration.

Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis told Cope radio it "remains to be seen" if she will keep her word, adding that if she doesn't, he expected the judge to review the release decision.