Strong Comps Growth Lifts Planet Fitness, Inc. Earnings

"You belong."

Continue Reading Below

That's the simple message that Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) conveys to its members, many of whom are first-time gym users.

And it's working.

The popular fitness-center chain is expanding its store base at a rapid clip while enjoying surging sales and profits.

Planet Fitness results: The raw numbers

Metric Q3 2017 Q3 2016 Year-Over-Year Change Revenue $97.496 million $87.007 million 12% Adjusted EBITDA $43.364 million $35.424 million 22% Adjusted EPS $0.19 $0.16 19%

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

What happened with Planet Fitness this quarter?

Total revenue rose 12.1% to $97.5 million, as Planet Fitness continued its aggressive expansion strategy. The fitness chain opened 31 new locations in the third quarter -- and 190 over the past year -- bringing its total store count to 1,432 as of Sept. 30, 2017.

Importantly, there are no signs that these new locations are cannibalizing sales at existing gyms. In fact, Planet Fitness' systemwide same-store sales surged 9.3% in the third quarter.

That helped to drive margin expansion, which in turn fueled a 22.4% jump in adjusted EBITDA, to $43.4 million, and a 17.9% increase in adjusted net income, to $18.7 million, or $0.19 per share.

"With the increased brand awareness and reach of our welcoming, non-intimidating fitness offering combined with our asset-light business model that includes our fast-growing, high-margin franchise segment, we continue to expand market share and generate significant profitability and cash flow," CEO Christopher Rondeau said in a press release.

Looking forward

These strong results prompted Planet Fitness to lift its 2017 full-year financial guidance, which now includes:

Total revenue of $425 million and $430 million, up from a previous estimate of $409 million to $415 million.

Systemwide same-store-sales growth of 5% to 10%, up from 8% to 9%.

Adjusted EPS of $0.80 to $0.82, versus $0.76 to $0.78.

In addition, Rondeau highlighted several of the powerful opportunities that lie ahead for the fitness chain.

While this year marks Planet Fitness' 25th anniversary, I believe we are just beginning to scratch the surface of the company's full potential. My optimism is fueled by the long runway for store growth, the financial and operational strength of our franchisees, our growing national advertising fund and ability to continue to attract casual and first-time gym users to our unique fitness experience, and the growing consumer shift toward health and wellness.

Planet Fitness' low-cost memberships and welcoming environment have helped it become the most popular gym in America. And with more people becoming aware of the benefits of more active lifestyles every day, its business should only continue to grow stronger in the coming years.

10 stocks we like better than Planet Fitness

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Planet Fitness wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 6, 2017

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Planet Fitness. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.