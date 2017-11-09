Stocks drop as Senate Republicans consider delaying corporate tax cut

U.S. stocks on Thursday pared heavier losses but ended the day in negative territory, as investors grew concerned that corporate tax cuts could come later than expected.

The Dow shed nearly 100 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also retreated.

Reports say Republicans in the Senate are preparing a tax plan--separate from the House's bill--that may phase in the expected cut to corporate taxes. GOP lawmakers are looking to slash the top corporate rate from 35% to 20%.



This is a developing story. Check back for more.

