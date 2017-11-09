D.R. Horton beats profit estimate, raises 2018 forecast

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The United States' largest homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised it fiscal 2018 revenue and cash flow forecasts, helped by strong demand.

D.R. Horton said it now expected fiscal 2018 consolidated revenue to rise about 13-19 percent, compared with 10-15 percent estimated previously.

The company also raised its full-year forecast for cash flow from operations to at least $500 million from its previously estimated range of $300 million to $500 million.

D.R. Horton's net sales orders climbed about 18.2 percent to 10,333 homes in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30.

Net income rose to $313.2 million, or 82 cents per share, from $283.6 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Home sales revenue rose 10.9 percent to $4.04 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 81 cents on revenue $4.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)