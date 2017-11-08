Wendy's misses Street 3Q forecasts

Wendy's Co. (WEN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $14.3 million.

Continue Reading Below

The Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $308 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $308.6 million.

Wendy's expects full-year earnings in the range of 43 cents to 45 cents per share.

Wendy's shares have risen 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 33 percent in the last 12 months.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEN