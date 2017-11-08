Globus Medical Inc. Posts Solid 3rd-Quarter Results With Robots in Its Future

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) shareholders had to love the first half of 2017. The musculoskeletal-solutions company saw its stock price soar more than 30% by late June. Since then, Globus Medical has lost its momentum, despite announcing strong second-quarter results in August.

Continue Reading Below

The company had an opportunity to get investors excited once again when it reported third-quarter results after the market closed on Wednesday. Those results were solid, but probably didn't stir a tremendous amount of enthusiasm. Here are the highlights.

Globus Medical results: The raw numbers

Metric Q3 2017 Q3 2016 Year-Over-Year Change Sales $151.7 million $135.7 million 11.9% Net income from continuing operations $25.6 million $26.2 million (2.4%) Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) $0.30 $0.29 3.4%

What happened with Globus Medical this quarter?

Two-thirds of Globus Medical's year-over-year revenue increase stemmed from international sales. And those international sales were driven primarily by the company's acquisition of Alphatec's international business, which closed in September 2016.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Globus Medical still makes most of its money in the U.S., though. The company reported U.S. sales of $125.9 million, up 4.5% from the prior-year period.

But while revenue was up both at home and overseas, Globus Medical's bottom line wasn't quite as strong as it was in the third quarter last year. There were several key factors behind the year-over-year earnings decline. The company spent significantly more on selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses in the third quarter of 2017, with SG&A costs rising 17.4% to $63.4 million. Globus Medical set aside $2.5 million in the third quarter in provision for litigation that wasn't on the books in the same quarter last year. The company also had a higher amortization of intangibles in the third quarter of 2017 than it had in the prior-year period.

Globus Medical's adjusted earnings looked better, though. In its adjusted numbers, the company excluded the negative impact of the provision for litigation, and had higher stock-based compensation expense that made a difference.

The company reported net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of $35.3 million. It also generated non-GAAP free cash flow of $22 million in the quarter. Globus Medical ended the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $396.5 million.

What management had to say

Globus Medical CEO Dave Demski said in a press release:

We are very pleased with our third quarter performance. We saw further acceleration in our U.S. spinal implant business, continued growth in the Japan market, and industry leading profitability, even as we invested heavily in Emerging Technologies. ... As previously announced, we received FDA [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] clearance during the quarter for the Excelsius GPS robotic and navigation system. While still in the early stages of our commercial launch of this game-changing technology, we are thrilled about the unprecedented level of interest we have received so far from surgeons and hospital systems.

Looking forward

The company still expects full-year 2017 sales of $625 million, which would reflect an increase of 10.8% over 2016 sales. Globus Medical also anticipates non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share of $1.27.

In his comments on the third-quarter results, Dave Demski pointed out one item that should be important to Globus Medical in the future. The launch of the Excelsius GPS system, designed for minimally invasive and open orthopedic and neurosurgical procedures, is definitely good news for the company. The FDA had previously rejected the company's 510(k) filing for the system. Outside of further acquisitions, the robotic surgical market potentially presents Globus Medical's best opportunity for significant revenue growth in the coming years.

10 stocks we like better than Globus Medical

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Globus Medical wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 6, 2017

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Globus Medical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.