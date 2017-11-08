Apple breaks $900 billion market cap, leads Wall Sreet to record highs

Wall Street closed at a record high on Wednesday as Apple's market capitalization climbed above the $900 billion mark and videogame makers rallied.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.13 points, or 0.03 percent, to 23,563.36, the S&P 500 gained 3.73 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,594.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.34 points, or 0.32 percent, to 6,789.12. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish)