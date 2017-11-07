Grains lower, livestock lower

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was down 4 cents at $4.2660 a bushel; Dec corn lost .40 cent 3.4740 a bushel; December oats was 2.20 cents lower at $2.6660 a bushel while Nov. soybeans was up 3.40 cents at $9.8740 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was down .78 cent at $1.2455 a pound; November feeder cattle was down .78 cent at $1.5938 a pound; December lean hogs lost .68 cent at $.63950 a pound.