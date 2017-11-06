The Latest: Global climate talks begin in Germany

The Latest on global climate change talks in Bonn, Germany (all times local):

11:45 p.m.

Fiji's prime minister has told climate negotiators that "the need for urgency is obvious" as diplomats opened talks on implementing the Paris agreement to fight climate change.

Prime Minister Voreqe 'Frank' Bainimarama, who is chairing the two-week meeting in the German city of Bonn, offered greetings "from one of the most climate-vulnerable regions on earth" as he addressed the conference Monday.

Bainimarama said nations should "meet our commitments in full, not back away from them."

He didn't refer directly to President Donald Trump's announcement that the U.S. will pull out of the Paris climate accord unless his administration can secure a better deal.

But Bainimarama says "the only way for every nation to put itself first is to lock arms with all other nations and move forward together."

9:25 a.m.

Diplomats and activists have gathered in Germany for two-week talks on implementing the Paris agreement to fight climate change.

Environmental groups staged protests in the western city of Bonn and at a nearby coal mine ahead of the meeting to highlight Germany's continued use of heavily polluting fossil fuels.

The 23rd conference of the parties, or COP23, will be opened Monday by Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe 'Frank' Bainimarama. The Pacific island nation is already suffering the impacts of global warming.

Negotiators will focus on thrashing out some of the technical details of the 2015 Paris accord, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

While President Donald Trump has expressed skepticism, a recent U.S. government report concluded there's strong evidence that man-made climate change is taking place.