Wells Fargo faces lawsuits over mortgage and auto loans

Wells Fargo & Co disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday that it is facing litigation over previously disclosed sales problems related to its auto and mortgage businesses.

The lawsuits include two class action cases alleging violations of federal and state consumer fraud laws, as well as claims brought by former employees who said they were fired for raising concerns over problematic sales practices. Wells Fargo disclosed the litigation in its third-quarter financial filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

