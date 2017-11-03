Wall Street opens higher on jobs data, Apple results

Wall Street opened higher on Friday after robust October jobs data report added to upbeat investor sentiment following Apple's blowout results and strong initial demand for the company's new iPhone X.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.25 points, or 0.13 percent, to 23,546.51. The S&P 500 gained 1.56 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,581.41. The Nasdaq Composite added 19.85 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,734.80.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)