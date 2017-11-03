Broadcom plans unsolicited $90B bid for Qualcomm

Continue Reading Below

Broadcom Ltd. (AVGO) is planning an unsolicited takeover approach to rival chip maker Qualcomm Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter.

Broadcom could launch its bid for Qualcomm (QCOM) as soon as this weekend, the person said.

A deal would be enormous, given Qualcomm's current market value of nearly $90 billion. There's no guarantee an approach will be made or that Qualcomm would be receptive. It's even less certain that ultimately there would be such a deal, given potential regulatory and other hurdles.

Should there be a deal between Broadcom and Qualcomm, it's not clear what that would mean for Qualcomm's effort to buy NXP Semiconductors NV, a nearly $40 billion proposed takeover Qualcomm announced over a year ago.

Bloomberg earlier reported that Broadcom was mulling a bid for Qualcomm.

November 03, 2017

