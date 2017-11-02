Ryder adds 125 electric vans to its fleet

Truck rental company Ryder Systems Inc. is adding 125 fully electric vans to its fleet.

The 26-foot vans are made by Chanje Energy Inc., a Los Angeles-based startup. They can haul up to 6,000 pounds and travel around 100 miles on a fully charged battery.

The first vans were delivered in New York Thursday. Ryder will start renting or leasing them to customers in California, Illinois and New York by the end of this year.

Customers will be able to charge the vehicles at Ryder facilities.

Pricing wasn't released, but Chanje says the vans' overall cost is comparable to diesels because they require less maintenance and no fuel.

CEO Bryan Hansel says Chanje has spent five years and $1 billion developing the van, which is built in China.