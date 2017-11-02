Blue Apron reports 3Q loss

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $87.2 million in its third quarter.

Continue Reading Below

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The meal-kit seller posted revenue of $210.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $191.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APRN