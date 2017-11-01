S&P, Nasdaq hit record on earnings, private jobs data

(Reuters) - The S&P and the Nasdaq opened at record highs on Wednesday, as better-than-expected private jobs data added to the upbeat sentiment following healthy third-quarter earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100.95 points, or 0.43 percent, to 23,478.19. The S&P 500 gained 9.52 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,584.78. The Nasdaq Composite added 31.71 points, or 0.47 percent, to 6,759.38.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)