NOW Inc.'s Results Continue to Improve

The oil market remained turbulent during the third quarter as a drop in oil prices caused drillers in North America to start slowing their pace. However, despite those challenging conditions, NOW Inc.'s (NYSE: DNOW) financial results kept improving. The company anticipates that its steady progress will continue as the oil industry gets back up on its feet after a long downturn.

Continue Reading Below

NOW results: The raw numbers

Metric Q3 2017 Q3 2016 Year-Over-Year Change Revenue $697 million $520 million 34% Adjusted net income (loss) ($3 million) ($36 million) N/M Adjusted EPS ($0.03) ($0.34) N/M

What happened with NOW this quarter?

NOW continues to improve both the top and bottom lines:

Sales not only rose sharply versus the year-ago period but were up 7.1% from the second quarter. Likewise, the company's net loss also narrowed both year over year and sequentially.

Fueling the revenue rebound were sales to U.S. customers, which rose to $506 million in the quarter. That's 5.2% higher than last quarter and 36% above the third quarter of last year. Sales in Canada also improved versus both prior periods, up 21.1% from the second quarter and 43.3% from the year-ago period to $96 million. Likewise, other international sales rose when compared to the prior periods, increasing 4.4% and 17.3% sequentially and year over year, respectively, to $95 million.

While NOW continued to report an adjusted net loss, the company did finally post positive EBITDA of $5 million, an improvement from the negative $2 million last quarter and $40 million in last year's third quarter.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

What management had to say

CEO Robert Workman commented on what fueled results in the third quarter by saying:

I'm pleased with the earnings growth our team produced this quarter. These results reflect our focus on higher product margins, capturing business from new customers and culling costs in areas left behind by the market recovery.

NOW has worked hard to capture new business as the oil market starts to show signs of life. The company recently announced several new distribution agreements. For example, it signed a master distribution agreement with a subsidiary of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET). Under that deal, NOW will become the preferred partner to distribute a portfolio of coiled line pipe products in the U.S. for Forum Energy Technologies. Oil and gas companies use Forum's coated steel lined pipes because they can install them quickly, which cuts overall costs and enables them to bring wells online faster.

Looking forward

According to Workman:

Despite weak oil prices in the third quarter and rig counts now softening, we believe consistent execution on improving our core operations, coupled with operators ramping up completions, will enable positive earnings momentum.

As he noted, lower oil prices caused drillers to reduce the number of rigs they had working in the U.S., which would typically mean that demand for the parts NOW distributes would decline. However, the company believes it can mitigate that softness by continuing to execute, which includes winning more new business so that it can maintain the momentum of its improving financial results.

10 stocks we like better than NOW

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NOW wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 9, 2017

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends NOW. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.