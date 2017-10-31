The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending October 29, 2017:
Continue Reading Below
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
4. kirakira+, Kentaro Yama
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
5. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi
6. NBA 2K18, 2K
7. iSchedule, HotSchedules
8. FROST, kunabi brother GmbH
9. Tiny Wings, Andreas Illiger
10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.
3. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
5. Dune!, Voodoo
6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
7. Bitmoji, Bitstrips
8. Google Maps - GPS Navigation, Google, Inc.
9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
10. Spotify Music, Spotify Ltd.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Minds On Physics the App - Part 1, Physics Classroom, LLC
3. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
4. XtraMath, XtraMath
5. Toca Life: Office, Toca Boca AB
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Notability, Ginger Labs
8. Ultimate Dog Simulator, Gluten Free Games
9. Teach Your Monster to Read - P..., Teach Monster Games Ltd.
10. Sago Mini Farm, Sago Mini
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.
3. Google Chrome, Google, Inc.
4. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
6. Snake VS Block, Voodoo
7. PAC-MAN Lite, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.
8. Word Crossy - A crossword game, gu yunhe
9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google, Inc.
10. Bowmasters - Multiplayer Game, Playgendary
__
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.