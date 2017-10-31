The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 29, 2017:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Atomic Blonde
2. Cars 3
3. War for the Planet of the Apes
4. Wonder Woman (2017)
5. Spider-Man: Homecoming
6. Baby Driver
7. The Emoji Movie
8. Girls Trip
9. Hocus Pocus
10. The House (2017)
iTunes Movies US Charts — Independent:
1. Brawl In Cell Block 99
2. The Beguiled (2017)
3. Dealt
4. Creep 2
5. Walking Out
6. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: 40th Anniversary
7. Landline
8. Black Swan
9. 28 Days Later
10. It Comes At Night
