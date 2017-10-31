On Our Radar

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 29, 2017:

Continue Reading Below

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Atomic Blonde

2. Cars 3

3. War for the Planet of the Apes

4. Wonder Woman (2017)

Continue Reading Below

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming

6. Baby Driver

7. The Emoji Movie

8. Girls Trip

9. Hocus Pocus

10. The House (2017)

iTunes Movies US Charts — Independent:

1. Brawl In Cell Block 99

2. The Beguiled (2017)

3. Dealt

4. Creep 2

5. Walking Out

6. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: 40th Anniversary

7. Landline

8. Black Swan

9. 28 Days Later

10. It Comes At Night

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.