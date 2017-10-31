New York truck attack 'act of terror,' Manhattan financial district shut down

A motorist driving a rented Home Depot (HD) pickup truck killed at least eight people and injured several more Tuesday in a terrorist attack in lower Manhattan, shutting down New York’s financial district.

Continue Reading Below

Police bomb units, ambulances and helicopters descended on the area in response to the attack, a Citigroup (C) official on the ground told FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino.



“It’s really bad down here,” the person said. “Downtown Manhattan is largely shut down. Tons of traffic, ambulances and sirens, and choppers in the air. It’s 9-11 mode down here all over again.”

In addition to Citigroup, lower Manhattan is also home to Goldman Sachs’ (GS) headquarters and the New York Stock Exchange (ICE), among other financial firms.

The NYPD said the suspect was shot twice by police and taken into custody. FBI agents are also on scene investigating the attack, which Mayor Bill de Blasio called an “act of terror.”

President Trump decried the attack on Twitter.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT