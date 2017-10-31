On Our Radar

Mastercard's quarterly profit rises 21%

MasterCard credit cards are seen in this illustrative photograph taken in London December 8, 2010. Hackers have crashed the website of credit card firm MasterCard in apparent retaliation for its blocking of donations to the Wikileaks website it was reported on Wednesday. REUTERS/Jonathan Bainbridge (BRITAIN - Tags: BUSINESS IMAGES OF THE DAY)

MasterCard credit cards are seen in this illustrative photograph taken in London December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Bainbridge

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc. (MA), the world's second-biggest payments network, reported a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday as consumers spent more globally and it fought for market share over other payment channels.

Net income rose to $1.43 billion or $1.34 per share in the third quarter ended Sept 30, from $1.18 billion or $1.08 per share. http://mstr.cd/2gYxlhy

Analysts on average were looking for $1.23 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

Net revenue rose 18 percent to $3.40 billion.

Mastercard's bigger rival Visa Inc posted a rise in quarterly profit that beat estimates, fuelled by higher spending.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

