American Airlines CEO meets with NAACP over bias complaints

American Airlines says its CEO had a positive meeting with leaders of the NAACP and a Women's March activist who accused the airline of racial discrimination in kicking her off a flight.

The airline said Tuesday that CEO Doug Parker and a senior vice president met with NAACP President Derrick Johnson, activist Tamika Mallory and others in Washington.

American says it hopes to keep the dialogue going.

The NAACP and a spokeswoman for Mallory did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The civil-rights group issued what it called a travel advisory this month to warn African-Americans that they could face discriminatory treatment while traveling on American. It cited four examples, including Mallory, who was booted from an Oct. 15 flight in Miami after a dispute over her seat.