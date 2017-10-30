On Our Radar

Wild World Series Game 5 beats NFL in TV ratings

A wild Game 5 of the World Series routed the NFL’s Sunday Night Football matchup on TV.

Sunday’s game between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers was the second-highest rated Game 5 since 2003, only falling short of last year’s Cubs-Indians World Series. It was also the most-watched program of the night. Based on early ratings from Nielsen, the Astros and Dodgers averaged a 12.8 overnight rating among U.S. households, the best mark of the 2017 World Series.

Sunday Night Football, which featured the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions, posted a 9.4 overnight rating.

Game 5 of the record-setting 2016 Fall Classic also beat the NFL last year with a 15.3 overnight rating and total viewership of 23.6 million fans.

The Astros’ 13-12 win Sunday scored a ratings win despite ending after 1 a.m. on the East Coast. The marathon game in Houston was the second-longest World Series game on record at 5 hours and 17 minutes.

