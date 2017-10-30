German experts hope to free grounded ship after storm

German rescue experts hope to free a cargo ship that ran aground on a North Sea sandbank in a weekend storm, while the country's railway is working to reopen several lines.

High winds lashed Central Europe on Sunday, knocking down trees, causing travel chaos and leaving five people dead.

German rescuers were unable to prevent a 225-meter (738-foot) bulk carrier, the Glory Amsterdam, drifting onto a sandbank off the North Sea island of Langeoog. News agency dpa reported that they hope to tow it free at high tide Monday evening.

The ship is undamaged, and its 22-member crew is unhurt, but it has 1,900 tons of fuel oil and 140 tons of diesel on board.

German railway operator Deutsche Bahn was working to reopen blocked routes, particularly around Hamburg.