Start of federal trial of Pilot Flying J executives delayed

The trial of four former executives at the truck stop chain controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has been pushed back.

Originally scheduled to begin Tuesday, the federal fraud trial of the four former Pilot Flying J staffers is now set to start Nov. 6. Court records don't indicate a reason for the delay.

Knoxville-based Pilot, one of the largest privately owned companies in the country, is run by Jimmy Haslam. He and his brother have denied any prior knowledge of a diesel fuel rebate scam that caused Pilot to pay an $85 million settlement with defrauded customers, and an additional a $92 million penalty to the government.

Fourteen former members of the Pilot sales team previously have pleaded guilty.