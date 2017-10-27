S&P, Nasdaq up on strong tech earnings, GDP data

The S&P and the Nasdaq opened higher on Friday as strong earnings from technology giants and a better-than-expected quarterly GDP growth lifted investor sentiment. The Dow was little changed, weighed down by Chevron.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.2 points, or 0.11 percent, to 23,375.66. The S&P 500 gained 8.13 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,568.53. The Nasdaq Composite added 75.03 points, or 1.14 percent, to 6,631.80.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)