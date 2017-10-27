Here's Why CVS Health Is Tumbling 6.8% Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares in CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) were down 6.8% at 3:45 p.m. EDT, after The Wall Street Journal broke a story that the company may be offering to buy Aetna (NYSE: AET) for $66 billion or more.

So what

Razor-thin margin has been forcing pharmacies to consolidate to improve their buying power for years. However, regulators put the kibosh on that strategy earlier this year, when they rejected Walgreens Boots Alliance's bid to buy Rite Aid lock, stock, and barrel.

Now, retail pharmacies like CVS Health are looking for other ways to increase their pricing power and solidify their market share. In CVS Health's case, it appears that strategy may include expanding more deeply into health insurance.

According to reports, CVS Health has offered more than $200 per share to acquire Aetna, a health insurer serving employers, individual purchasers, and Medicare and Medicaid recipients. CVS Health's and Aetna's trailing 12-month revenue figures are $181 billion and $62 billion, respectively, so if this combination were to happen it would create a healthcare behemoth.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

Aetna previously saw its attempt to merge with Medicare Advantage insurer Humana blocked because it would have reduced competition in some markets. That creates a bit of uncertainty over whether regulators would OK a merger with CVS Health, because CVS Health and Aetna both sell Medicare drug plans.

If the deal passed muster with regulators, then it would still be expensive to CVS Health, and there'd be no guarantee of success for the combination. Meanwhile, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) is rumored to be seriously considering entering the prescription drug market -- and it has the experience, money, and infrastructure necessary to reshape the market, regardless of whether CVS Health and Aetna combine their efforts.

Overall, CVS Health operates in a low-margin and highly competitive market. While there are opportunities to drive prescription volume from Aetna's plans to its stores, Amazon's potentially entering the market creates too many question marks for me to consider buying shares of CVS Health.

10 stocks we like better than CVS Health

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CVS Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 9, 2017

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Todd Campbell owns shares of Amazon.His clients may have positions in the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.