Alphabet revenue rises 24 percent on mobile advertising growth

Google parent Alphabet Inc reported a 24 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Thursday, lifted by robust mobile advertising.

Continue Reading Below

The company's net income rose to $6.73 billion, or $9.57 per Class A and B share and Class C capital stock, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $5.06 billion, or $7.25 per share, a year earlier. http://bit.ly/2hdew6Q

Consolidated revenue rose to $27.77 billion from $22.45 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)