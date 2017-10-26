On Our Radar

Alphabet revenue rises 24 percent on mobile advertising growth

Earnings Reuters

FILE - This Tuesday, July 19, 2016, file photo shows the Google logo at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Google parent Alphabet is taking a $2.7 billion write-down to cover a large fine EU antitrust enforcers assessed in June 2017. While the search giant can shrug off the cost, uncertainty lingers over its ability to operate freely on the continent going forward. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

FILE - This Tuesday, July 19, 2016, file photo shows the Google logo at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Google parent Alphabet is taking a $2.7 billion write-down to cover a large fine EU antitrust enforcers assessed in June 2017. ... While the search giant can shrug off the cost, uncertainty lingers over its ability to operate freely on the continent going forward. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) (Associated Press)

Expand

Google parent Alphabet Inc reported a 24 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Thursday, lifted by robust mobile advertising.

Continue Reading Below

The company's net income rose to $6.73 billion, or $9.57 per Class A and B share and Class C capital stock, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $5.06 billion, or $7.25 per share, a year earlier. http://bit.ly/2hdew6Q

Consolidated revenue rose to $27.77 billion from $22.45 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments