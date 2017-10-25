The Latest: Senate begins debating bipartisan budget deal

The Latest on the Connecticut Senate voting on a bipartisan budget compromise (all times local):

11 p.m.

The Connecticut Senate has begun debating a bipartisan two-year state budget.

Both Democratic and Republican leaders said Wednesday they expect the plan will pass with strong support. Republican Sen. Paul Formica (for-MEE'-kah) says he hopes it will end this "marathon, overtime special session" and also put the state on a better financial path.

The state has been without a budget in place since the new fiscal year began July 1. Lawmakers have been grappling with how to cover a projected $3.5 billion deficit in the roughly $41 billion two-year plan.

Democratic Sen. Cathy Osten called the plan historic, noting how it's been nearly a decade since the General Assembly has crafted a bipartisan budget.

The House is scheduled to vote Thursday on the same bill.

10:45 p.m.

Democratic and Republican legislative leaders say they plan to vote soon on a bipartisan budget compromise, despite some delays.

The leaders told reporters Wednesday night that they hoped to convene the Senate sometime around 10:30 p.m. They originally had planned to begin debate at 7 p.m.

Republican Senate Leader Len Fasano says there was a formula-related issue with how state aid to municipalities would be disbursed that had to be fixed.

Leaders say they expect the comprise budget will clear the Senate with strong support. The House is scheduled to vote Thursday on the two-year, approximate $41 billion plan. Fasano says it's likely the first budget created by both Democrats and Republicans since 2009.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has not said whether he will sign it into law.

5:30 p.m.

Connecticut lawmakers are moving closer toward voting on a long-awaited, bipartisan, compromise state budget agreement, possibly ending a monthslong budget impasse.

The General Assembly's Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee on Wednesday approved the plan's estimated revenues. The Senate is expected to begin debating the bill later in the evening.

The deal has received mixed reviews from the committee members. While advocates say it's a true, compromise budget, critics argue it still includes too many fee and tax increases. Republican Sen. Len Suzio says he's voting no because it includes about $450 million in increases.

It remains uncertain whether Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will sign the budget agreement into law or whether the Legislature will need to override a possible veto. Malloy received the details late in the day.

11:30 a.m.

The Connecticut Senate is scheduled to vote on a bipartisan, compromise state budget agreement, possibly moving closer toward ending a monthslong budget impasse.

The Senate is scheduled to convene Wednesday at 7 p.m.

If the budget bill clears the Senate, as expected, the House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Thursday morning on the two-year, approximately $40 billion plan.

It remains uncertain whether Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will sign the budget agreement into law or whether the legislature will need to override a possible veto. Malloy's spokeswoman, Kelly Donnelly, says the governor hadn't received a copy of the budget as of late Wednesday morning.

Connecticut has been without a budget since the fiscal year began July 1. Malloy has been running the state using his limited executive authority.