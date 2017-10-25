How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday

Rising bond yields and a string of weak company reports and forecasts pushed stocks lower Wednesday as major indexes retreated from their recent record highs. Industrial and technology companies and banks fared the worst.

Continue Reading Below

On Wednesday :

The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 11.98 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,557.15.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 112.30 points, or 0.5 percent, to 23,329.46.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 34.54 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,563.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slid 6.94 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,493.48.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 18.06 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Dow is up 0.83 points.

The Nasdaq is down 65.16 points, or 1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.77 points, or 1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 318.32 points, or 14.2 percent.

The Dow is up 3,566.86 points, or 18.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,180.77 points, or 21.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 136.35 points, or 10.1 percent.