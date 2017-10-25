On Our Radar

Coca-Cola's quarterly profit jumps 38%

FILE PHOTO: A vendor walks at his Coca-Cola store in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring/File Photo

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co reported a 38 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by cost-cutting and higher demand for Sprite and tea and coffee in North America, its biggest market.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $1.45 billion, or 33 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 29, from $1.05 billion, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 14.6 percent to $9.08 billion as it refranchised some bottling operations.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

