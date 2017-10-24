Riding the storm out, JetBlue tops 3Q profit forecasts

JetBlue exceeded the third-quarter profit expectations on Wall Street, despite major flight disruptions following a pair of disastrous hurricanes.

JetBlue on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $179 million, down from the $199 million for the same period last year.

On a per-share basis, the New York company reported net income of 55 cents, 3 cents better than industry analysts had predicted, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

JetBlue estimated that disruptions caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma had a negative impact of six cents per share on its earnings.

The airline posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts, and topped the $1.73 billion for last year's third quarter.

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corp., which have fallen 11 percent since the beginning of the year, slipped 1.5 percent at the opening bell.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBLU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBLU