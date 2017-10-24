Fiat Chrysler posts 50 percent profit gains amid flat sales

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is reporting a 50 percent earnings increase in all markets even as global sales remain flat.

Fiat Chrysler on Tuesday reported a net profit of 910 million euros ($1 billion) in the three months ending Sept. 30, compared with 606 million euros in the same period last year. Revenues slid 2 percent to 26.4 billion euros, with deliveries stable at 1.12 million units.

FCA maintained full-year earnings guidance of 3 billion euros on revenues of between 115 billion and 120 billion euros.

North America accounted for nearly two-thirds of revenues, despite a 6 percent decrease in shipments as the carmaker realigns its product offerings in favor of Jeep and Ram.

Latin America returned to profits, while all other regions showed gains.