New Jersey adds $75M to flooded home buyout program

New Jersey is adding another $75 million to its program to buy and demolish homes in flood-prone areas.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie announced Monday the state is adding money to its Blue Acres program.

It's designed to buy and knock down homes in areas that flood repeatedly.

But of the 689 homes bought under the program, none has been along the ocean.

Instead, many have been along rivers and bays, which also have suffered flood damage.

Christie made Monday's announcement in Keansburg. The Raritan Bay community suffered damage from Sandy in October 2012.

Of the nearly 900 purchase offers made as of Monday, 610 acquisitions have closed and 475 homes have been demolished.