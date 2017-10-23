How major US stock indexes fared on Monday

Industrial and technology companies and retailers all stumbled Monday as U.S. stocks began the week with losses. General Electric suffered its worst one-day loss in six years following downgrades from analysts.

Continue Reading Below

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gave up 10.23 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,564.98.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 54.67 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,273.96.

The Nasdaq composite retreated 42.23 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,586.83.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks sagged 11.75 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,497.49.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 326.15 points, or 14.6 percent.

The Dow is up 3,511.36 points, or 17.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,203.71 points, or 22.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 140.36 points, or 10.3 percent.