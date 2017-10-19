Textron and eBay skid while Adobe and Verizon jump

NEW YORK – Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
United Continental Holdings Inc., down $8.21 to $59.78
The parent of United Airlines said that weak prices will continue the rest of this year
Textron Inc., down 47 cents to $53.10
The company lowered its profit forecast after revenue from its aviation business slipped.
Genuine Parts Co., down $8.33 to $89.71
The auto parts retailer said costs rose and its quarterly profit fell short of Wall Street estimates.
Blue Apron Holdings Inc., down 13 cents to $5.17
The meal kit company said it will cut 320 jobs, or 6 percent of its staff positions.
American Express Co., down 18 cents to $91.90
The credit card issuer and payments company said Chairman and CEO Kenneth Chenault will retire after 16 years.
Adobe Systems Inc., up $18.73 to $171.73
The software maker gave a strong profit forecast for 2018.
Verizon Communications Inc., up 56 cents to $49.21
The cellphone carrier had a strong third quarter and analysts said its wireless business did well.
eBay Inc., down 68 cents to $37.29
The e-commerce company returned some of its recent gains as its earnings and forecasts didn't excite investors.