Princeton pitches Amazon's Bezos, an alum, on New Jersey

The head of Princeton University is joining in New Jersey's sales pitch to tech giant Amazon to build its second headquarters in the state.

Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos and top executive Jeffrey Wilke are both graduates of the Ivy League university.

Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber said in a letter sent last week that the school would welcome exploring potential research and innovation initiatives with Amazon. He also pointed out that computer science was the most common undergraduate major at the school last year.

Bezos has degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from Princeton.

Thursday is the deadline for submissions for cities across the country to apply for the Seattle-based company to build its second headquarter.

Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has thrown his support behind Newark's bid.