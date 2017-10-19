NYC, Buffalo-Rochester among NY contenders for 2nd Amazon HQ

Metro New York City, Buffalo-Rochester, greater Syracuse and the Albany region are all in the running to win Amazon's second headquarters.

All four regions submitted formal bids for the $5 billion project before Thursday's deadline.

All four take a regional approach, with the New York City proposal covering Long Island and suburban Westchester County as well.

Howard Zemsky, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top economic development official, wouldn't reveal what financial incentives the state is ready to offer. But he says that when factors including transportation access, workforce, economy and quality of life are considered he expects New York to be among the strongest competitors.

Cities across the country and Canada were expected to submit bids to Amazon. The Seattle-based retail tech giant says the project could create up to 50,000 jobs.