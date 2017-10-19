Markets Right Now: Technology, banks lead early declines

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

Continue Reading Below

9:35 a.m.

Technology companies and banks are leading U.S. stocks slightly lower in early trading on Wall Street.

Apple gave up 2 percent early Thursday, while Facebook lost 1.3 percent and Google's parent company, Alphabet, lost 1 percent.

Among financial companies, American Express fell 1.8 percent after announcing that its CEO was leaving.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,553.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 82 points, or 0.4 percent to 23,076. The Nasdaq composite lost 43 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,580.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.31 percent.