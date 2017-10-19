British retail sales slip amid household income squeeze

Official figures show that retail sales in Britain fell by a bigger than anticipated 0.8 percent in September, a drop that analysts say has its roots in the squeeze on household incomes by a spike in inflation.

Continue Reading Below

Despite the monthly fall, the Office for National Statistics said retail sales were 0.6 percent higher in the three months to September from the previous three-month period. That means that retail sales will have had a positive impact overall on third quarter economic growth figures, which are due for release next week.

As a result, most economists think the Bank of England will raise its key interest rate at its next policy meeting on Nov. 2 for the first time in a decade from the current record low of 0.25 percent.