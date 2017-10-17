The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending October 13:

Fiction

1. Origin by Dan Brown, narrated by Paul Michael (Random House Audio)

2. It by Stephen King, narrated by Steven Weber (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. The Whole Art of Detection: Lost Mysteries of Sherlock Holmes by Lyndsay Faye, narrated by Simon Vance (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

4. Hell House by Richard Matheson, narrated by Ray Porter (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

5. Turtles All the Way Down by John Green, narrated by Kate Rudd (Listening Library)

6. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate, narrated by Emily Rankin and Catherine Taber (Random House Audio)

7. The Secrets She Keeps: A Novel by Michael Robotham, narrated by Lucy Price-Lewis (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Sleeping Beauties by Stephen King and Owen King, narrated by Marin Ireland (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Starship Grifters: Rex Nihilo by Robert Kroese, narrated by Kate Rudd (Brilliance Audio)

10. Ready Player One by Ernest Cline, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Random House Audio)

Nonfiction

1. I Thought It Was Just Me (but it isn't): Telling the Truth about Perfectionism, Inadequacy, and Power by Brené Brown, narrated by Lauren Fortgang (Audible Studios)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

3. Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone by Brené Brown, narrated by Brené Brown (Random House Audio)

4. What Happened by Hillary Rodham Clinton, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Grant by Ron Chernow, narrated by Mark Bramhall (Penguin Audio)

6. Rhett & Link's Book of Mythicality: A Field Guide to Curiosity, Creativity, and Tomfoolery by Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, narrated by the authors (Audible Studios)

7. The Final Frontiersman: Heimo Korth and His Family, Alone in Alaska's Arctic Wilderness by James Campbell, narrated by Dan Woren (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

8. Principles: Life and Work by Ray Dalio, narrated by the author and Jeremy Bobb (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. The 5 Second Rule: Transform Your Life, Work, and Confidence with Everyday Courage by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions Inc.)

10. Upstanders: Season 1 by Howard Schultz and Rajiv Chandrasekaran, narrated by Michael B. Jordan (Audible Studios)

