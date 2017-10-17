How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday

U.S. stock indexes finished mostly higher Tuesday, nudging the market further into record territory.

Health care companies led the gainers. Banks and other financial stocks declined the most. The Dow Jones industrial average briefly climbed above the 23,000 mark for the first time, settling just below the milestone.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 1.72 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,559.36.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.48 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,997.44.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.35 points, or 0.01 percent, to 6,623.66.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 5.18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,497.50.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 6.19 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow added 125.72 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq climbed 17.86 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 5.16 points, or 0.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 320.53 points, or 14.3 percent.

The Dow is up 3,234.84 points, or 16.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,240.54 points, or 23 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 140.37 points, or 10.3 percent