Comerica Q3 profit rises 51.4%

Specialist Anthony Matesic, left, and trader Frank O'Connell work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. regional bank holding company Comerica Inc. (CMA) on Tuesday reported a 51.4 pct rise in third-quarter profit, helped by higher net interest income.

The Dallas-based bank's net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $224 million, or $1.26 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $148 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Comerica said net interest income rose 21.3 percent to $546 million. 

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

