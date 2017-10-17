I-195 Redevelopment District Commission chairman resigns

The chairman of Rhode Island's I-195 Redevelopment District Commission says he's resigning.

Chairman Joseph F. Azrack made the announcement Monday night. The Providence Journal says Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo (ray-MAHN'-doh) has accepted his recommendation to name commission Vice Chairman Robert C. Davis as chairman.

The commission was created in 2011 to oversee the sale and marketing of land made available in downtown Providence by the relocation of Interstate 195. Ground recently was broken for the area's first project, the Wexford Science & Technology innovation center.

Commission members have thanked Azrack for negotiating and finalizing the project. Azrack says the time is right to resign from the volunteer position.

The governor said after the commission's meeting she has nominated a new commissioner, Michael McNally, who'll keep his spot on the state Commerce Corporation's board of directors.

