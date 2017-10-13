On Our Radar

Data, tech stocks boost Wall St

Markets Reuters

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (Copyright Reuters 2017)

U.S. stocks rose on Friday and the Nasdaq notched a record high, helped by upbeat economic data and gains in technology shares.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.6 points, or 0.14 percent, to close at 22,872.61, the S&P 500 gained 2.26 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,553.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.29 points, or 0.22 percent, to 6,605.80. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments