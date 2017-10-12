Will Apple's iPhone X ship in time for the holidays?

Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone X is still facing delays, according to the Nikkei Asian Review, as the phone’s preorder date quickly approaches.

Continue Reading Below

Initial reports of a delay to the much-anticipated iPhone X, which is priced from $999, broke last month. On Thursday, the Nikkei Asian Review, citing a tech executive familiar with iPhone X production, said that manufacturers are still trying to perfect the phone’s 3-D sensors and dot projectors for its TrueDepth camera system.

The delays are not expected to impact the phone’s availability date, Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster told Stuart Varney in an interview on the FOXBusiness Network’s “Varney & Co.”

According to Munster, “if you order the phone right away then you will probably get delivery in mid-December, but if you wait, the lead time will significantly extend.”

The iPhone X will be available for pre order on Oct. 27, at 3:01 a.m. ET and will start shipping on Nov. 3.

